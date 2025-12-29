Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $10.00. Bavarian Nordic shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

Bavarian Nordic Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic’s operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.

