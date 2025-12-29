iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.84, but opened at $97.95. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF shares last traded at $97.9830, with a volume of 1,046,125 shares traded.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

