ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $16.16. ASE Technology shares last traded at $16.1620, with a volume of 1,219,641 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1,704.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 55.2% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in ASE Technology by 2,409.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ASE Technology by 537.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

