Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Rohm Co. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.64, but opened at $14.30. Rohm shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 252 shares.

Rohm Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Rohm (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter. Rohm had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

About Rohm

Rohm Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. as OTCMKTS:ROHCY, is a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. Established in 1958, the company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of a wide range of electronic components. Its product portfolio encompasses analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, power management devices, discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics and a variety of passive components including chip resistors and capacitors.

Rohm’s semiconductor offerings serve applications across automotive, industrial, computing, communications and consumer electronics markets.

