Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.3450, but opened at $0.3563. Solgold shares last traded at $0.3620, with a volume of 289,260 shares changing hands.

Solgold Trading Up 3.8%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold plc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold porphyry deposits. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, SolGold’s core business is the exploration, resource definition and pre-development planning of its flagship Cascabel project in northern Ecuador. The company’s activities span geological surveying, deep-drilling campaigns and detailed metallurgical studies aimed at de-risking and optimising its deposits for future production.

The centerpiece of SolGold’s portfolio is the Alpala deposit within the Cascabel concession, where systematic drill programmes have delineated a substantial copper-gold resource.

