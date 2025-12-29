Short Interest in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Expands By 58.8%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 193,359 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 121,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 386,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 386,042 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha Tau Medical Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ DRTS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 75,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.06. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.21.

Get Alpha Tau Medical alerts:

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRTS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alpha Tau Medical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Tau Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DRTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alpha Tau Medical by 2,779.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 80,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 204,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. is a medical technology company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, focused on developing targeted alpha-radiation therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s core innovation, known as Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy (DaRT), employs short-lived radioactive isotopes to deliver high-energy alpha particles directly within or adjacent to tumor tissues. By harnessing the potent cytotoxic effects of alpha radiation, Alpha Tau Medical aims to offer a novel approach to brachytherapy that can potentially overcome radioresistance and spare surrounding healthy tissue.

The company’s lead product, Alpha DaRT, is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for a range of indications including recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancers, skin cancers, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.