Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Update

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,847 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 93,229 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTNT Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.65% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. 6,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.91.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 333.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated supply chain service provider primarily focused on meeting the needs of cross-border e-commerce and consumer goods companies. The company delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions, leveraging an internet-driven platform to enhance transparency, efficiency and cost control across clients’ procurement and logistics operations.

Key offerings include supply chain design and consulting, global procurement and sourcing support, quality control and inspection, as well as bonded and non-bonded warehousing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.