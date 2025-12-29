Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW) Short Interest Down 29.9% in December

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 83,305 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 118,804 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,468 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,391. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused energy storage company specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of advanced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery systems. The company’s core business involves designing scalable battery modules and packs that integrate proprietary battery management software to optimize performance, safety and longevity. Dragonfly Energy’s products are engineered to deliver high energy density, rapid charging capabilities and deep discharge cycles, positioning them as an alternative to traditional lead-acid and other lithium-ion chemistries.

The company’s product portfolio spans residential energy storage systems for home solar and backup power, as well as mobile power solutions for recreational vehicles, marine applications, specialty vehicles and off-grid installations.

