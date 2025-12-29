Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.10. Unicharm shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 8,660 shares trading hands.

Unicharm Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.24.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo?based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

