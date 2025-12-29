Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Sodexo S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.2810, with a volume of 3240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sodexo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group cut Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sodexo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Sodexo is a global provider of integrated facilities management and food services, offering a wide range of solutions designed to enhance quality of life for clients across corporate, education, healthcare, remote site and sports & leisure markets. The company’s core activities include workplace dining and catering, reception and concierge services, cleaning and technical maintenance, security, grounds maintenance, and energy management. Sodexo partners with organizations to streamline operations, improve employee engagement and well-being, and ensure safe, sustainable environments.

Founded in 1966 by Pierre Bellon in Marseille, France, Sodexo has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

