Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$65.35 and last traded at C$64.21, with a volume of 156721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.54.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

