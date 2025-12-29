Landstar System (LSTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/27/2025 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/22/2025 – Landstar System had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/13/2025 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/8/2025 – Landstar System had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2025 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Landstar System had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2025 – Landstar System had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Landstar System had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Landstar System had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/9/2025 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2025 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2025 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 142.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar’s proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

