Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.5650, with a volume of 190457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -53.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,115 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $15,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 1,924,238 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.