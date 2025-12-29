Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.65 and last traded at $128.00, with a volume of 2238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.1250.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Itochu by 79.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Itochu by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itochu by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itochu by 1,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itochu Corporation is a major Japanese trading company (sogo shosha) that operates a diversified global business spanning trading, investment and services. The company traces its roots to the 19th century and has evolved from a textile trading firm into a broad-based commercial and investment group. Its American Depositary Receipts trade over the counter under the symbol ITOCY.

Itochu conducts commodity and product trading across a wide range of sectors including textiles and apparel, machinery, metals and minerals, energy and chemicals, food and consumer products, information and communications technology, and real estate.

