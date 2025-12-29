Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $203.5730, with a volume of 25221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.66.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. William Blair raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.93.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

