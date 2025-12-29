OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 14823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded OBOOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get OBOOK alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OWLS

OBOOK Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78.

OBOOK announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 27th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About OBOOK

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate. Established in 2010 in Taiwan, we operate as the OwlTing Group and have delivered solutions to various industries and are expanding actively into multiple markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as jurisdictions in South America and the EU.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OBOOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBOOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.