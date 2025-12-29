Cool (NYSE:CLCO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 323230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLCO. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cool from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Cool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut Cool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $535.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.69.

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $86.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.71 million. Cool had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cool Company Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cool stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,704 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 6.64% of Cool worth $23,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

