JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $66.9450, with a volume of 82460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

