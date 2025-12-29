HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.7930, with a volume of 180499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HealthStream Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $696.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $40,226.80. Following the sale, the director owned 23,127 shares in the company, valued at $588,813.42. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $48,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,208.98. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,680 shares of company stock valued at $139,336. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 15.6% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 882,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthStream by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 184,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream’s platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company’s core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

