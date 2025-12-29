Short Interest in IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF) Grows By 73.8%

IPH Limited (OTCMKTS:IPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 620,047 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the November 30th total of 356,720 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,924.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,924.3 days.

IPH Price Performance

Shares of IPHLF remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. IPH has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

About IPH

IPH Limited is a market-leading intellectual property services group based in Australia, trading on the OTC market under the symbol IPHLF. The company offers a comprehensive suite of IP advisory, prosecution and management services to clients across industries such as technology, life sciences, consumer goods and engineering. Through its network of specialist patent and trademark attorneys, patent engineers and support staff, IPH assists inventors, small and medium-sized enterprises and multinational corporations in protecting and enforcing their intangible assets.

The group’s core offerings include patent and trademark filing and prosecution, design registrations, IP strategy development, portfolio management, licensing support and enforcement advice.

