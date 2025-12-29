Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $40.4990, with a volume of 1732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.63.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 149,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

