FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $49.24, with a volume of 16024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $941.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. FWG Investments LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FWG Investments LLC. now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

