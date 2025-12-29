Short Interest in Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) Drops By 42.3%

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 510 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the November 30th total of 884 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,643 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JUVF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial, Inc (OTCMKTS: JUVF) is a bank holding company headquartered in Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Juniata Valley Bank, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. Its product offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, residential mortgages, and agricultural finance solutions tailored to the needs of local producers.

In addition to traditional banking services, Juniata Valley Financial delivers treasury management, online and mobile banking, and trust and wealth management services aimed at helping customers manage liquidity, process payments and plan for long-term financial goals.

