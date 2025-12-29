Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
Huntington Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HBANL opened at $25.58 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBANL) is a regional bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company’s offerings include personal and small-business checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial lending, treasury management, mortgage banking, equipment finance, and wealth management services. Huntington places a strong emphasis on digital and mobile banking capabilities, aiming to deliver an integrated customer experience across online, mobile and branch channels.
Originally founded in 1866 as The P.W.
