Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Village Super Market Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Village Super Market has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $531.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.67 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company’s supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

