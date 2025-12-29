Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO):
- 12/22/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 12/15/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/2/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.
- 12/1/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/25/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/13/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/8/2025 – Sutro Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/7/2025 – Sutro Biopharma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sutro Biopharma
In related news, Director Connie Matsui purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $89,598. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Founded in 2003 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Sutro Biopharma has built a pipeline of immuno-oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.
