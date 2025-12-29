Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.42 and last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 6320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $666.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $4,732,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 239.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares during the period.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

