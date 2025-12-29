FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $56.1240, with a volume of 28679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.5816.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.88.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $484,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $344,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

