Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Up 108.3% in December

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,610 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the November 30th total of 1,253 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 803.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54,598 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLNG traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of 86.82 and a beta of -0.03. Stabilis Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Stabilis Solutions had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ: SLNG) is a U.S.-based marketer and distributor of cryogenic liquid products and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company operates a nationwide network of terminals and bulk delivery assets, supplying industrial gases such as liquid oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty products including carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Stabilis Solutions serves a broad array of end markets—from food and beverage processing to environmental applications and power generation—by ensuring a reliable chain of custody from production to point of use.

In addition to its cryogenic gas portfolio, Stabilis Solutions has developed a growing LNG business, providing clean-fuel solutions for heavy-duty transportation and on-site energy needs.

