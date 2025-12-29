Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $76.5280, with a volume of 12015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.69.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.