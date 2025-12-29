Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $299.69 and last traded at $295.8350, with a volume of 323342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.67.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.70.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 29,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 25,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc (NYSE: AMG) is a global asset management holding company that partners with boutique investment firms. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AMG invests in and collaborates with independent investment managers to foster growth while preserving their entrepreneurial culture. Through equity stakes and strategic support, the company aims to enhance its affiliates’ distribution capabilities, operational infrastructure and access to capital.

The company’s core business activities include providing capital solutions, distribution services and operational support to affiliated investment firms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.