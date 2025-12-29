Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 14619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $764.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 153,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.3% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

