Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.3440, with a volume of 104322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSAC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander Chile from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco Santander Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $27.67.

Banco Santander Chile Stock Down 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander Chile had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 24.74%.The business had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Santander Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 65,264 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Chile by 462,111.1% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 124,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Chile in the second quarter valued at about $983,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,685,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is one of the leading financial institutions in Chile and a key component of the global Santander Group. The bank offers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial lending, deposit accounts, credit cards, wealth management, insurance products and corporate banking solutions. Headquartered in Santiago, it operates an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital platforms to serve individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations across the country.

Originally founded as Banco de Santiago in the late 1970s, the institution became part of the Santander Group following the privatization wave in Chile during the late 1980s.

