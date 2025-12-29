Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.55 and last traded at $64.2290, with a volume of 15922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.39.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $512.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Get Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USSG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI USA Selection Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

