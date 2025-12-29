FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.4490, with a volume of 44002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $894.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 412.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk. IQDF was launched on Apr 12, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

