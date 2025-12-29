Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.7290, with a volume of 38069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 294,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

