Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $211.80 and last traded at $209.9910, with a volume of 38715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.64.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,828,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 748.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,880,000.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

