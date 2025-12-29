CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in December

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 216,184 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 320,501 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,716.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,716.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTP in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get CTP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTP

CTP Price Performance

CTP Company Profile

Shares of CTPVF opened at C$22.46 on Monday. CTP has a 1 year low of C$18.95 and a 1 year high of C$22.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.44.

(Get Free Report)

CTP N.V., trading under OTCMKTS:CTPVF, is a leading developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Central and Eastern Europe. Headquartered in Luxembourg and founded in 2010, the company focuses on providing modern build-to-suit and speculative warehouses and distribution centers for a diverse range of tenants in sectors such as e-commerce, retail, automotive, and manufacturing.

CTP’s portfolio extends across seven key countries—Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia, and Bulgaria—where it manages site selection, construction, leasing, and facility operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.