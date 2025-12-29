Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,226 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the November 30th total of 64,068 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,639 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Disco Stock Up 2.4%

Disco stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. Disco has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $709.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Disco

Disco (OTCMKTS: DSCSY) is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company’s product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco’s products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

