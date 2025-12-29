China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,838 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 44,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,457 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $19.53 on Monday. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $22.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $244.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.11.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 25.63%.The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded China Construction Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:CICHY) is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB’s core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

