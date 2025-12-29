Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,192 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 20,123 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carlsberg AS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $25.99 on Monday. Carlsberg AS has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg AS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Carlsberg AS Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S is a Danish multinational brewer founded in 1847 and headquartered in Copenhagen. The company is primarily engaged in the brewing, marketing and distribution of beer, cider and related beverages. Its portfolio comprises global and regional beer brands, led by the Carlsberg and Tuborg names, alongside a range of local brands tailored to specific markets. Carlsberg also operates maltings and brewing facilities and provides packaging and logistics services that support its beverage operations.

Carlsberg sells products across Europe and Asia and maintains a presence in numerous other markets through wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and export arrangements.

