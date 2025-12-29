Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.07 on August 7th

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0701 per share by the bank on Friday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $99,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,771,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,027,000 after buying an additional 823,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,903,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,681 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

