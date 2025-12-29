Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.70 on Monday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.

The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.

