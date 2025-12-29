WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

WaFd Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WAFDP stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.95 million during the quarter.

About WaFd

Washington Federal, Inc (NASDAQ: WAFDP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, operating under the trade name WaFd Bank. Originally founded in 1922 as Ballard Savings and Loan Association in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, the company has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a leading regional financial institution in the western United States.

WaFd Bank provides a broad suite of personal banking products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit offerings, and digital banking services.

