Argus Has Lowered Expectations for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Price

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Argus from $370.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $272.57 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

