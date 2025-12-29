Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox Sells 4,000 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,283.70. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Patsalos-Fox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 3,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $255,450.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $584,640.00.

Shares of CTSH opened at $85.58 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,526,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $201,834,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 801.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,104,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $141,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,834 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,519,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after buying an additional 1,723,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,708,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 1,636,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

