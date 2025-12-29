Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report) fell 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.41 and last traded at GBX 2.45. 991,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,581,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75.

Georgina Energy Trading Down 10.9%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.02. The company has a market cap of £3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported GBX (1.08) EPS for the quarter.

About Georgina Energy

Georgina Energy is a Helium & Hydrogen development and production company, based in Australia.

Georgina Energy aims to become a leading player in the global energy market and is focused on establishing itself among the top producers of helium and hydrogen worldwide. With a strategic approach and leveraging the experienced management team’s expertise, Georgina Energy aims to capitalize on opportunities in these critical energy sectors.

The projects benefit from established infrastructure and a reliable supply chain, offering significant resource potential through low-risk, cost-effective drilling projects.

Georgina Energy has two principal onshore interests held through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Westmarket O&G.

