Short Interest in Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK) Decreases By 44.8%

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,619 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the November 30th total of 223,768 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Projects in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Projects stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BSLK Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bolt Projects at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BSLK stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.18. Bolt Projects has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter.

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

