Short Interest in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX) Drops By 32.8%

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,665 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 15,873 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stance Sustainable Beta ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 404,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 139,086 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 290,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 199,587 shares in the last quarter.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of CHGX opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Announces Dividend

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.1828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

