Short Interest in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Increases By 47.4%

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 576,736 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 391,393 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,060 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company's stock are short sold.

Clene Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $6.25 on Monday. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Research analysts predict that Clene will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLNN. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 72,748 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $489,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 521,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,502.60. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,299. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP lifted its position in shares of Clene by 75.1% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

Featured Stories

